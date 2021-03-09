17-vehicle pileup near Reno blamed on speed, icy conditions

RENO — One person was seriously injured Tuesday in a 17-vehicle pileup blamed by the Nevada Highway Patrol on excessive speed and icy conditions on southbound U.S. 395 in Reno’s northern outskirts.
The highway’s southbound lanes were closed several hours after the wreck in the Panther Valley area.
The Highway Patrol said the damaged vehicles include a state trooper’s vehicle struck by three other vehicles but the trooper was outside the vehicle and not injured.
One woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the Highway Patrol said.