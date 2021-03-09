17-vehicle pileup near Reno blamed on speed, icy conditions

RENO — One person was seriously injured Tuesday in a 17-vehicle pileup blamed by the Nevada Highway Patrol on excessive speed and icy conditions on southbound U.S. 395 in Reno’s northern outskirts.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: S/B 395 is shut down at Golden. All traffic is being diverted onto the off-ramp for a 17 vehicle crash at Panther including a CMV and NHP unit. The Sgt was out of his vehicle at the time. No ETA for reopening yet as we’re still waiting on multiple tow trucks. pic.twitter.com/4eHr3dckWy — NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) March 9, 2021

The highway’s southbound lanes were closed several hours after the wreck in the Panther Valley area.

The Highway Patrol said the damaged vehicles include a state trooper’s vehicle struck by three other vehicles but the trooper was outside the vehicle and not injured.

One woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, the Highway Patrol said.