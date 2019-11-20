17 unclaimed veterans buried with full military honors in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A military funeral was held for 17 unclaimed veterans, including one who served in World War I, Tuesday afternoon. They were laid to rest in Boulder City at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A service with full military honors was given to the vets. The funeral was open to the public, and many veterans attended the ceremony.

“The ceremony is an appropriate way to recognize people who have served their country but for various reasons, do not have family, to honor them and recognize and record their departure,” said Dave Hugus of Henderson Purple Heart Chapter 730.

This was the first step in the cemetery working with the city to avoid long delays in honoring those who served. Every Thursday, a similar service will be held for veterans who have recently passed away.