(NEXSTAR) – Las Vegas will always have a special place in Guy Fieri’s heart. The UNLV alum now has several businesses along the Strip, but before the Mayor of Flavortown had his own restaurants in Vegas, he ate his way through the city on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The hit Food Network show has brought Fieri back to Las Vegas several times. “There are world-renowned restaurants on the Las Vegas strip,” the Network writes, “but for Guy and fans of Triple D, some of the best food action takes place off the strip, in the joints locals love for pizza, pub fare, barbecue, burgers, brunch and more.”

According to Food Network, 17 of the restaurants Fieri visited on his show are still open for business. Two others, Bachi Burger and Yayo Taco, have since closed down.

Ready to retrace Fieri’s footsteps? These are the Las Vegas businesses the high-energy host has graced with his presence on Triple D.

Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe

One of Fieri’s more recent recommendations in Las Vegas is Chickpeas, which he featured on a 2023 episode that’s all about meat. The restaurant said it made its Beef Soltani Kabob and Chicken Tandoori to impress the visiting chef.

Crepe Expectations

Fieri has said in the past he doesn’t really like crepes, but it seems he made an exception for Crepe Expectations. Don’t expect classic French flavor combinations here. One savory crepe has tuna salad on it, while another has carne asada steak. When he visited in 2021, Fieri tried the latter, called The Sonora. “That citrus and the carne asada is fantastic,” he said after tasting.

Fat Choy Restaurant

What started out as a food truck, and then a kiosk inside a beauty salon, is now a full-on restaurant for chef Sheridan Su. Fat Choy, located inside Eureka Casino, specializes in pork belly bao buns. Fieri called the bun “the real deal,” and thanked Chef Su with one of his signature fist bumps.

Forte European Tapas Bar and Bistro

Forte was featured on four different episodes of Triple D – one of which features the restaurant owners pranking Fieri – so clearly it’s a favorite. While its name is pan-European, Forte’s specialties are Bulgarian. Fieri recommends the meat plate and Thracian clay pot, which is tomatoes, peppers, spices and feta baked in a painted clay pot. It’s then topped with Bulgarian cured meat, a serrano pepper and an egg before being baked again.

Four Kegs Sports Pub

This was one of Fieri’s favorite spots to go back when he was a student at UNLV, the Food Network says. It was featured in Triple D’s very first season. Fieri’s nostalgic go-to order is the stromboli, an Italian-American dish that is basically pizza dough topped with meats and cheeses before being rolled up, baked and then sliced.

Guy Fieri’s Kitchen and Bar

The Mayor of Flavortown found time for a little self-promotion in his show’s 22nd season, and visited his self-titled restaurant inside the LINQ Hotel & Casino. What does Fieri order at a place where he ostensibly already likes everything on the menu? The Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese Burger, a $26 dish composed of a garlic brioche bun, burger patty, crispy bacon, fried onions, macaroni and cheese, and then something called “donkey sauce.”

House of Dutch Pot

In an episode that aired earlier this year, Fieri visited this authentic Jamaican joint. The sweet and spicy jerk chicken is seasoned with a house blend. House of Dutch Pot makes at least 100 pounds a week, the chef told Fieri.

John Mull’s Meats and Road Kill Grill

Guy Fieri called this the best barbecue in Vegas when he visited in the show’s 33rd season. The family business started as a butcher shop three generations ago, but expanded to include a locally loved barbecue operation. They’ve got brisket, chicken, hot links, burnt ends and more on the menu.

Letty’s de Leticia’s Cocina

Leticia Mitchell, the owner of Letty’s, said she spent a whole day with Fieri shooting a March 2023 episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Fieri requested a tamarindo margarita and a chilaquiles torta with mole sauce, Mitchell said.

Lola’s – A Louisiana Kitchen

You might not think Las Vegas is the place to find top-notch oysters, but that’s one of the regulars’ favorites at Lola’s. They’re served on the half shell with house-recipe marinades, topped with cheese and broiled. The restaurant has other New Orleans standbys, like po-boys and jambalaya.

Marsigliano’s

Fieri and his son Hunter (also a UNLV alum) visited Marsigliano’s on an episode of the show titled “Interesting Italian.” Richie Marsigliano actually started his Las Vegas restaurant career at another spot on this list, John Mull’s. But he’s come a long way from being a dishwasher at the barbecue joint. Now he simmers his marinara sauce for hours while frying up chicken parmesan to make stromboli while on national television.

Naked City Pizza

The owner of Naked City Pizza is from Buffalo, New York, and takes inspiration from his roots back east to craft the menu. He showed Fieri how they make the meatballs from scratch, even grinding the meat fresh, before chopping them up and using them on a garlicky white pie. They’ve got two Vegas locations, one on Paradise Road near UNLV, the other inside Blue Diamond Saloon.

No Butcher

This is not the kind of spot you’d usually find on Triple D. No Butcher is a vegan butcher shop with plant-based versions of pastrami, pulled pork, tuna and cold cuts. Fans also like the vegan cheese balls.

Osaka Japanese Bistro

For a short break from pizza, burgers and fries, Fieri popped into Osaka Japanese Bistro in a 2015 episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” On the show, he said Osaka was the first Japanese restaurant ever opened in Vegas when it started serving sushi in 1967. The restaurant gets whole fish shipped over, then carefully cuts it up in house for their rolls.

Those Guys Pies

It’s back to a pizza joint for Fieri. But it’s not just pizza at Those Guys Pies. The restaurant impressed Fieri with its smoked meats and homemade barbecue sauce. The cheesesteaks are also popular.

UNLV

OK, so it’s not exactly a restaurant, but UNLV does have some tasty food thanks to the university’s culinary school. The menu isn’t fixed, but when Fieri visited UNLV Dining, he had Thai shrimp with sticky rice.

What’s Zaap? Thai Food

Fieri swung by this Thai spot on Tropicana for an episode of Triple D focusing on chicken and ribs. The restaurant’s garlic pork ribs are served with a tamarind sauce and topped with a “Devil Spice.” The episode aired recently in March 2023. What’s Zaap shared the recipe for one of its signature noodle dishes online, too.