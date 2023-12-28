LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A total of 17 people were displaced after two fires broke out at a west Las Vegas valley apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department along with the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue teamed up to fight off the two fires.

Crews first received a call of a reported fire at 12:31 a.m. on Thursday in the 9100 block of West Desert Inn Road near Fort Apache.

When crews arrived minutes later they found an air conditioning unit on fire in between two buildings. Crews were able to put out the fire but then spotted smoke coming from an apartment on the second floor of an apartment complex.

Crews discovered that the fire had traveled to an upstairs apartment. Fire crews put out the fire and three apartments were affected. No one was taken to the hospital and no firefighters were injured.

The American Red Cross assisted five adults and 12 children who had been living in the three apartments damaged by the fire.

Since Christmas Eve, The Red Cross of Southern Nevada team has responded to 7 home fires, assisting 59 displaced residents. Those affected by a home fire can reach out to the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for assistance.