$17.5M Boulder City project includes statues of dam workers, dog

A plaque at Hoover Dam honors the dog known as “Everybody’s Dog and Nobody’s Dog.”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight larger-than-life metal sculptures depicting the lives of people who built Hoover Dam in the 1930s will appear in Boulder City as part of a $17.5 million improvement project on Boulder City Parkway.

One of the statues will be of the dam mascot known as “Nobody’s Dog and Everybody’s Dog,” the Labrador-mix puppy that was born in the construction project and had free run of the community.

The project, which is scheduled to begin Monday and will last about 10 months, includes:

Landscaped medians

New sidewalks, curbs and gutters

Pedestrian crossings

Traffic moves along Boulder City Parkway. (City of Boulder City)

A plaque at Hoover Dam honors the dog known as “Everybody’s Dog and Nobody’s Dog.”

Traffic moves along Boulder City Parkway. (City of Boulder City)

Construction on the project will be between Veterans Memorial Drive and Buchanan Boulevard. The sculptures — which will be similar to the ones at the Interstate 11-US95 interchange — will be on the median between Veterans Memorial Drive and Gingerwood Street.

As part of the renovations, Boulder City will pay nearly $600K to remove and replace an old sewer main and replace water lines and hydrants along the route.