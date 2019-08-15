$17.5M Boulder City project includes statues of dam workers, dog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight larger-than-life metal sculptures depicting the lives of people who built Hoover Dam in the 1930s will appear in Boulder City as part of a $17.5 million improvement project on Boulder City Parkway.
One of the statues will be of the dam mascot known as “Nobody’s Dog and Everybody’s Dog,” the Labrador-mix puppy that was born in the construction project and had free run of the community.
The project, which is scheduled to begin Monday and will last about 10 months, includes:
- Landscaped medians
- New sidewalks, curbs and gutters
- Pedestrian crossings
Construction on the project will be between Veterans Memorial Drive and Buchanan Boulevard. The sculptures — which will be similar to the ones at the Interstate 11-US95 interchange — will be on the median between Veterans Memorial Drive and Gingerwood Street.
As part of the renovations, Boulder City will pay nearly $600K to remove and replace an old sewer main and replace water lines and hydrants along the route.