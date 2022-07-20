LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teen is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor and injuring a two-year-old girl after crossing onto the neighbor’s property in the southeast valley, an arrest report revealed.

16-year-old Keshaughn Robinson allegedly shot 48-year-old Rodney Saltzman several times in the back and shot Saltzman’s two-year-old daughter.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Monterrey Ave on July 12. Around 9 p.m., Robinson and his friends left a residence through the backyard and climbed a wall that separated them from Saltzman’s home, according to the report.

The group had left to meet a marijuana dealer, the report stated.

Robinson fell off the wall and into Saltzman’s backyard as Saltzman came out of the house with a child in his arms. Saltzman grabbed Robinson’s sweatshirt before the teen broke free, the report said.

According to the report, Robinson then took out a gun and shot Saltzman in the back four to five times as he began to move back toward the door.

Saltzman was pronounced deceased at the scene once officers arrived, while his daughter was shot in the foot during the incident and later treated at a local hospital.

After the shooting, the group returned to the residence they had left and called for a rideshare. When they were later stopped by police in the rideshare vehicle, they fled on foot and were each later taken into custody. Robinson was arrested at the intersection of Flamingo Road and El Oro Street just after 10:30 p.m.

Robinson is facing charges of murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall.

Nevada law stipulates teenagers 16 and older are tried as adults in murder cases.