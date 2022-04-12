LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teen who was shot in the head Monday morning in a gated community in a west Las Vegas neighborhood died at University Medical Center several hours after the shooting, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Christian John Murphy, 16, was shot during an argument with a person walking their dog, police said on Monday. Police said Murphy was armed at the time.

Metro police said Tuesday the shooting is considered self-defense and there will not be an arrest.

The shooting happened in the 9600 block of Mariner Village Court in the Foothills subdivision near Fort Apache and Flamingo roads.

The coroner’s office has not released the cause and manner of Murphy’s death.