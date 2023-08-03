LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cable strung across a pedestrian/bike pathway in the east Las Vegas valley resulted in fatal injuries to a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, according to information from Metro police.

Angel Naranjo was riding a minibike southbound on the pathway near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road when he fell off. His 19-year-old brother, who was riding behind him, saw Angel go down.

It happened sometime after 12:30 a.m. when the boy wouldn’t have been able to see the cable. Police were called to the scene at 12:38 a.m. on a report of an injured motorcyclist.

Though the circumstances aren’t immediately clear, “a cable that was tied to a pole from the fence across the pathway struck the victim on the neck,” according to a patrol report filed by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer.

The path is bordered by homes north of Pecos, and apartments as the path continues south of Pecos. The precise location of the incident is not detailed. Homeless people often frequent the area, and homeless camps are common in the wash near Owens Avenue just south of there.

When police arrived, the boy was dead in the back of an ambulance. Medical first-responders had found him sitting up next to a block wall with injuries to his neck from the cable, according to the Metro document.

“A hanging cable from the fence was observed over the westside of the fence,” according to police.

The officer described the brother as “hysterical” and he was unable to provide further details.