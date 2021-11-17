16-year-old boy killed by bus identified; family holds vigil in his honor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A convenience store worker says a deadly bus crash that killed 16-year-old Oscar Sanchez, happened right in front of Boulder Food Mart on Tuesday night.

Kristian Eckman has worked at the convenience store along Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, for 17 years.

Eckman says she’s seen so many tragedies on Boulder Highway and Tuesday’s crash is one of many.

“We are always looking it’s like we are sometimes paranoid cause of the bums and the rough people,” Eckman said.

Oscar’s family describes the teen as a sweet boy who loved video games and football.

His older brother David, says Oscar was on his way to Walmart when he was hit and killed.

“Walmart is a distance and at 10 p.m. at night,” said Eckman. “It was sad because I’m like I wonder I know the kid, you know.”

An employee on the night shift at Boulder Food Mart witnessed the crash.

“He looked out to check around make sure nobody creepy was out here. He looks, he sees this kid flying and he said within a second he jumped from the counter to come out, and was the bus grabbed him from the corner and dragged him down the street,” added Eckman.

Shortly after 10 o’clock Tuesday night, surveillance video shows the teen riding a stand-up electric scooter on Indios Avenue.

Police say Oscar ran the red light and that is when he was struck by an RTC bus. Eckman believes scooters shouldn’t be on busy streets.

“My kids had them when they were little my grandkids got them they go 25 miles an hour,” she added. “They are not safe they should be in a remote area, maybe a skate park, a field, a desert where they got pads, not on these sidewalks.”

Eckman says she has a message for parents and drivers. “I just advise that they watch the kids on the motor scooters,” she said.

A candlelight vigil in Oscar’s memory is being held on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the intersection on Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family who recently lost their father as well.