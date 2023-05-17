LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office after a shooting that caused a high school and elementary school to be put on lockdown.

The shooting occurred near 610 East San Lorenzo on Wednesday. As a precaution, JG Johnson Elementary School and Pahrump Valley High School were placed on a soft lockdown and a deputy was placed at both schools.

16-year-old arrested after shooting in Nye County (NCSO)

The suspect initially fled from the scene, but the 16-year-old was later arrested. NCSO said that the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute and was not a random incident.