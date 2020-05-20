16 new COVID-19 deaths reported at Las Vegas valley nursing home, 24 total, along with 133 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sixteen more residents have died at The Heights in Summerlin, a nursing facility near West Charleston and the 215 Beltway.

A total of 24 residents have died at the state-regulated care facility, up from 8 total deaths reported yesterday.

That vaults The Heights to the top of the list of number of deaths and the number of positive tests at state-regulated homes in Nevada. The number of cases — 133, with 76 residents and 57 staffers testing positive — is unchanged on Wednesday.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports COVID-19 cases and deaths on a dashboard. See the full interactive report below, and use the pop-up menu to view individual facilities.

The state-regulated facilities with the highest number of positive tests as of today:

133 — The Heights of Summerlin (Clark County) 76 residents, 57 staff, 24 resident deaths

90 — Lakeside Health & Wellness (Washoe County) 68 residents, 22 staff, 20 resident deaths, 1 staff death

81 — Silver Hills (Clark County) 48 residents, 33 staff, 5 resident deaths

75 — Horizon Health and Rehabilitation (Clark County) 38 residents, 37 staff, 7 total deaths

70 — Willow Springs (Washoe County) 41 residents, 29 staff, 1 staff death

60 — Premier Health and Rehab (Clark County) 32 residents, 28 staff, 3 total deaths

45 — College Park Rehabilitation Center (Clark County) 26 residents, 19 staff, 3 resident deaths

42 — Life Care Center of South Las Vegas (Clark County) 13 residents, 29 staff, 2 resident deaths

40 — Torrey Pines Rehabilitation Hospital (Clark County) 29 residents, 11 staff, no deaths

39 — Life Care Center of Las Vegas (Clark County) 32 residents, 7 staff, 1 resident death