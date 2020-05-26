Las Vegas seniors in low-income housing to receive 1,500 donated masks

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some seniors who live in lower-income housing in Las Vegas are getting donated face mask thanks to the efforts of The Mask Posse of Las Vegas.

According to a news release from the city of Las Vegas, 1,500 masks are being donated to the seniors who live in the Stewart Pines housing on Wednesday, May 27.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and her staff are coordinating the distribution to the seniors, along with members of the Mask Posse.

“The city of Las Vegas Ward 3 is thrilled to receive this donation on behalf of our seniors,” said Councilwoman Diaz. “It is a wonderful example of good people doing what they can to help each other during this health emergency. It shows the true heart of Las Vegas and how we all pull together when there is a need.”

The Mask Posse of Las Vegas is a group of volunteer International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees (IATSE) Local 720, as well as others Las Vegas residents who have joined the cause.