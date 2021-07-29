150 handmade quilts needed for 1 October raffle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the past three years, hundreds of people who were most impacted by the 1 October shooting have received handmade quilts. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center needs the public’s help to make it happen again this year.

The quilts have been given away through a yearly raffle and 150 lap-sized handmade quilts are needed.

“These quilts are more than just cloth and thread,” says Tennille Pereira, director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. “They’re symbols of comfort and warmth to those impacted by 1 October. We want to ensure those impacted by 1 October, including survivors, relatives of those lost, and first responders across the world, to know they are loved and that we are grateful for them.”

Quilt requirements are as follows:

Lap-size (approximately 50 x 65 inches)

Neutral on religious and political messages (fabric should be appropriate for adults)

The quilter’s name, date, city, state, and notes attached to the quilt are welcome.

The Resiliency Center will provide a label for each quilty to be sewn on. That label will measure 3 x 6 inches.

The center wants to collect the quilts by Sept. 17 in order to raffle them off in early November.

People eligible to enter the raffle include 1 October survivors, victims’ families, and first responders. You can get more information on entering the raffle at this link.

If you would like to donate a quilt, you can contact Lorea Arostegui, a social worker at the Resiliency Center. You can reach her at this email: VegasStrongResiliencyCenter@ClarkCountyNV.gov