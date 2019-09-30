15-year-old gets wish to spend day with heroes of 1 October response

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A New Jersey teen saw heroes.

As Las Vegas struggled to understand in the days that followed the 1 October shooting, 15-year-old Riley Carty was inspired by what he saw: the selfless efforts of Las Vegas police officers who helped to bring the community together.

.@MakeAWishSNV wish recipient Riley went through a mock police academy, tactical training, met with @Sheriff_LVMPD and numerous LVMPD units, before graduating from the police academy and going on his first police call.

Thank you Riley for your support! 💙🙏 #makeawishsnv pic.twitter.com/rJRUhi7rI7 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 30, 2019

Carty, who is learning to walk again after a recent surgery as he deals with symptoms of epilepsy, is in Las Vegas today meeting those heroes.

An official police escort from his home in West Deptford Township to Las Vegas brought Carty face to face with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers for a day of activities. Officers from the Northwest Area Command, a helicopter unit and a SWAT team all met with Carty on Monday.

Riley Carty, in the blue shirt, poses with Las Vegas police officers and a helicopter crew during his visit. (KLAS-TV)

He even got some time with police dogs.

Carty was a police officer for a day through the work of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, and it all unfolded as police were preparing to mark the 2-year anniversary of the shooting that left 58 people dead.

Riley Carty, wearing a helmet, checks out a police motorcycle during a visit with Las Vegas police officers. (KLAS-TV)

Carty, who has a desire to help others even as he deals with his own medical problems, was expected to spend the day helping around a Las Vegas neighborhood, wearing a vest and driving a police car. He has set his sights on a career in cybersecurity.

Later in the day, Carty was set to meet Brady Cook, who was working his second day with Metro when the shooting unfolded. Cook was shot in his right arm as he was getting out of a police vehicle. He had graduated from the police academy just nine days earlier.