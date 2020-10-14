15-year-old dog, family reunited after journey under tragic circumstances

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to dedicated shelter workers, a 15-year-old dog is reunited with his extended family.

His owner passed away wile visiting Las Vegas. So he ended up at the Animal Foundation. After lots of calls and coordination, the elderly dog joined his owner’s family.

Katya — the sister of Huxley’s owner, Seth DeAnthony — hadn’t seen Huxley in a few months, but the terrier mix remembered her right away.

Huxley and Seth were inseparable.

When Katya got the call, she drove from Buffalo, N.Y., to pick him up in Las Vegas.

James Phillips helped keep Huxley safe until Katya arrived.

“An extremely friendly dog,” Phillips said. “Of course, a little bit older, so a little slower moving, so his responses aren’t very quick. But extremely friendly. Very easy-going, very mellow dog. This is why I took him into my home. “

The family is safe in New York tonight, and are very grateful to have their brother and son’s beloved friend back home.

They know Seth would have wanted that.