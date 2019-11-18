15-year-old dies in dirt bike crash

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A teenager is dead following a crash between a dirt bike and a car. It happened Saturday night around 7 pm near the area of Cash Avenue and Pahrump Valley Blvd in Pahrump.

Officials say 15-year-old Ethan Osterman was the boy riding the dirt bike. He was in critical condition when deputies arrived on the scene of the crash. Officials say an off-duty EMT stopped and helped Osterman before first-responders could arrive.

Osterman was airlifted to UMC in critical condition. He passed away Sunday morning.

They say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Officials did not say who was at fault, and did not name the driver of the other vehicle.

