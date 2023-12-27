LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In about six months, North Las Vegas will get a long-needed addition to a park that’s already one of the most versatile recreation destinations in the valley.

A $15 million project currently under development at Craig Ranch Regional Park will add six multi-use fields on the park’s southeast corner. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.

The new fields will develop unused land at the corner of N. Commerce Street and W. Craig Road. Construction began in September, according to city officials.

The six fields, big enough for soccer, football and other uses, will have other amenities including restrooms and concession areas, a water play feature, shaded bleachers on the sidelines and some picnic areas.

The 170-acre park is the old site of the Craig Ranch Golf Course. Large shade trees and wide-open spaces hint at where golfers used to tee off, but the park has come a long way since the city bought the land in 2005.

Construction on the six multi-use fields at Craig Ranch Regional Park is shown in this Sept. 30 photo. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Three large shelters, two small lakes, two baseball fields, basketball and volleyball courts, two central playgrounds and three dog parks (one just for smaller dogs) make for one of the most heavily used parks in the valley. But even with all the wide-open spaces, the multi-use fields were long overdue.

The AMP, with a signature design matching the outline of mountains on the valley’s east side, hosts performances on weekends.

The addition of the fields was paid for using $9.5 million in funds from a Clark County Parks grant, along with $5.5 million in city funding.