LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fire crews responded to a fire nearly 90 miles northwest of the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday.

The 15-acre fire was reported in the area of Mt. Stirling in Indian Springs, Nevada shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest.

Crews battle a 15-acre fire at Mt. Stirling in Indian Springs, Nevada on Aug. 9, 2023. Credit: Humboldt Toiyabe NF

Fire crews had four air tankers, and eight smoke jumpers respond to the area.

No details were released regarding the cause of the fire.

However, lighting and rain were reported in the area around 2:30 p.m.