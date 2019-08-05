$15.7M rate cut translates to 79 cents for average NV Energy customer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $15.7 million rate decrease is coming, effective Oct. 1 for NV Energy customers in Southern Nevada.

The rate cut will save a typical single family residential customer about 79 cents on their monthly bill. That’s roughly 0.56 percent on a typical bill for a customer using 1,159 kilowatt hours of electricity every month.

The savings are the result of “reductions in forecasted costs of providing renewable and energy efficiency services” to customers, an NV Energy news release said.

“NV Energy customer fills are less today than they were a decade ago, and the company is committed to keeping rates low and providing the latest in energy products and services to customers,” the release said.

The announcement followed the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada’s approval of an agreement between NV Energy, the Regulatory Operations Staff of the PUCN and the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

“It is important for NV Energy to provide options for our customers to help them reduce their energy use and utilize new energy technologies without increasing the price they pay for power,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.