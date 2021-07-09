14K jobs available at huge job fair today at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 5,000 people have registered for a huge job fair being held Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and more than 125 employers will be offering as many as 14,000 positions. Some of the employers include Tesla, Amazon, CVS, UMC, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Cosmopolitan, Venetian, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Metro Police, PT’s Pub and Sierra Gold.

Clark County officials estimate this is one of the biggest job fairs ever held in Southern Nevada.

Staff with the One-Stop Career Center and Nevada JobConnect will be there to help people with their resumes, if needed. There will also be laptops and copiers available to use and some other free resources.

Although online registration has closed, walk-ins are still welcome to the event. If you plan to attend, bring a resume and dress for success.

Clark County officials said the extra money unemployed Nevadans are receiving through federal unemployment benefits will run in a few months and now is the time to find a job.

“When September 4th rolls around that benefit is over. We have no control over any of that. That means you have two months before the extra $300 a week goes away. That’s not a lot of time and that’s a lot of money that needs to be replaced,” said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson.

The underground People Mover will be open for job seekers to use throughout the day. All three stations will be open to transport people aboard the Teslas.

You should enter through the new West Hall North Lobby and park for free at any of the multiple parking lots around the convention center.

The Southern Nevada Health District will also be offering free COVID-19 vaccines at the event.