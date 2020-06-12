$149M CARES Act funds for rural Nevada on its way, Sisolak announces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced $148 million in federal assistance to help Nevada’s rural counties and cities through the COVID-19 crisis.

Sisolak’s news comes on the heels of a Wednesday announcement of $33 million in funds for Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, unincorporated Clark County and Reno. That funding, announced by U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, will assist people who are homeless or lost their homes in the pandemic.

Funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support (CARES) Act.

The funds Sisolak announced can be used to pay:

necessary expenses incurred due to the public health emergency

costs not accounted for in the local government’s most recently approved budget as of March 27, 2020

costs incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020

See a full breakdown of how much counties are receiving:

The funds will be distributed in the coming weeks.

“COVID-19 has spared no corner of the state with its devastating physical and economic impacts. Nevadans took quick and decisive action to help slow the spread of the virus and save lives and now we are able to begin the financial recovery,” Sisolak said.