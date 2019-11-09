14 fraternities at SDSU suspended after student death

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) — 14 fraternities at San Diego State University have been suspended after a student died earlier this week. Dylan Hernandez, 19, suffered a head injury when he fell out of his bunk bed inside a residence hall Wednesday night. School officials believe he had attended a fraternity event that evening.

According to a close friend, it was a six foot drop that led to a head injury. The friend said she went over to his room, and put him back in bed that night. When she checked on him Thursday morning, Hernandez was reportedly foaming at the mouth with purple lips and yellowing-skin.

She gave him CPR until emergency crews arrived.

“This is one of the worst things that happened to me in my life. It’s a wreck,” Ethan Dzenis, a friend of Hernandez, said.

The university believes Dylan came from a fraternity event the night he fell off his bed; as a result, they have suspended the Interfraternity Council and the 14 houses associated with the IFC.

The fraternities will be suspended until SDSU decides what steps it will take.