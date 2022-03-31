LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 14-count indictment filed on Wednesday accuses former Democratic Assemblyman Alexander Assefa of lying about where he lived when he won election and taking campaign funds for personal use.

The charges — two gross misdemeanors and 12 felonies — were originally filed against Assefa in March of 2021 by the Nevada Attorney General’s Office. He resigned his Nevada Assembly seat in January of 2021, leading to the appointment of Tracy Brown-May to represent District 42.

Filing a false address on a county declaration to run for office is a gross misdemeanor, but it becomes a felony when it is submitted into state records for candidacy and campaign contributions. An additional felony charge relates to Assefa’s attempt to file a change of address.

Seven felonies are related to reporting and use of campaign funds. Assefa’s indictment states he used more than $3,500 in campaign funds for personal use, and also made false reports in his Contribution and Expenses Reports in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Assefa won the Democratic primary and was unopposed when he won election in 2018, and he easily won re-election in 2020.

The investigation into his campaign finances prompted law enforcement to raid Assefa’s home in May of 2020.