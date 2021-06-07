14 artists contribute to outdoor art exhibit at Clark County Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public art exhibit along trails at Clark County Wetlands Park will feature works from 14 Nevada artists from June 8 to July 7.

The artists have been invited to create temporary art pieces that will be exhibited outdoors.

Each nature-themed art piece will use recycled and repurposed materials.

The artists taking part are Dan Brady, Diane Bush, Jennifer Deveraux, Mikayla Whitemore, Mark Salinas art paired with poetry of Angela Brommel, Nancy Good, Nova May, NVArt Stops with Deborah Lambin, David Lambin and Julie Okabayahsi, Rebecca Sullinger, Shoshana Zeldner, Valentin Yordanov, Vanessa Maciel, Vezun, and Wendy Armitage.

A scannable QR code will be available at each piece to allow visitors to watch a video of the artist describing their art piece.

“Clark County’s Wetlands Park is a great place within the valley to view the beauty of the outdoors while observing wildlife,” Said Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “The display will invite visitors of the park to experience nature through art and reflect about the relationships between people and their environment.”