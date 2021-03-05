14 arrested in undercover operation targeting online child sex predators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a joint-effort by several agencies in Southern Nevada, 14 people were arrested for trying to solicit sex from children online.

Undercover agents posed as juveniles online from March 2-3. After they were solicited for sex by the suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were arrested.

Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Child Exploitation Task Force, Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force and the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force came together for the two-day operation.

The following people were arrested:

Jordan Archila Martinez, 24

Jonathan Santos, 28

Pedrito Castillo, 28

Kerry Krukenberg, 40

Trent Courtney, 25

George Espinoza, 34

Rafael Villarreal, 35

Andrew Lee, 40

Joal Robles, 29

Erik Huey, 49

Carey Sherwood, 50

Rene Zuniga, 42

Deonta Griffin, 36

Roderick Schmitt, 47

These 14 suspects were booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correction Center for “luring a minor with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct.”

Metro Police say they would like to remind parents to discuss online safety with their children, to prevent them from becoming the victim of a sexual predator.