LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fourteen men were taken into custody during an undercover sting after they allegedly solicited an undercover agent, posing as a teen, for sex. It was part of an undercover sting targeting child sexual predators in the Las Vegas valley.

Earlier this week, 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy was the first to report that federal agent Joshua Jivan was arrested in an undercover operation that took place the first two days of June. He is one of the 14 men arrested. Jivan, 42, identified himself to the police as a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the names of those arrested are: John George, 29; David Peterson Moore, 28; Jon Colquitt, 34; Manuel Vasquez, 23; Tyler Reed, 37; Juan Jurado, 29; Joshua Jivan, 42; Tomas Franco Valdovinos 37; Ethan Fillmore, 20; Jonathan Graybill, 61; Ricardo Perez, 41; Abdul Ahmad, 45; David Freidhof, 26; and Curtis Schell, 19. They all face charges for Luring a Minor with a Computer to Engage in Sex.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department releases photos of accused sexual predators arrested following an undercover sting. (Credit: LVMPD)

According to a Metro news release, “undercover agents posed as a 13- and 14-year-old juvenile. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspect was taken into custody.”

The two-day joint operation included Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, Metro police, Henderson police, Homeland Security, USAF, Nevada Attorney General, and NLV police.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their

crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by

phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-

385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.