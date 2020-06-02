13-year-old with 4 associates degrees chooses to attend UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — He looks like a regular teenage kid, and Jack Rico is that and much more because this genius of a teen has four associates degrees and is now attending UNLV for college!

It only took Jack, who’s 13 years old, two years to earn all four of his associates degrees.

According to CNN, Jack graduated from Fullerton College in California last weekend, making him the youngest student to achieve that feat in the school’s 107-year-old history.

Speaking of history, Jack received a full-ride scholarship, and he plans to major in history?

Las Vegas NOW Host Mercedes Martinez spoke to him about what it was that made him choose UNLV.