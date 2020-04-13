13-year-old leads neo-Nazi group linked to bomb plots, Las Vegas listed as target

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) – A 13-year-old boy has been identified as a leader of an international neo-Nazi group linked to plots to attack a Las Vegas synagogue and detonate a car bomb at a major U.S. news network.
According to police in Estonia and a local newspaper report, the boy who helped lead the group lived in the tiny Baltic state and apparently cut ties with the group after authorities confronted him earlier this year.
A spokesman for the Estonian Internal Security Service says the police agency “intervened in early January because of a suspicion of danger.” It’s unclear from leaked online chats whether group members knew their leader was 13.