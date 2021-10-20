13-year-old girl reported missing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Terri Washington.

According to the family, Washington was reportedly last seen on Saturday, Oct 16, 2021.

She was last seen wearing red pants, with a t-shirt.

Washington is described as a 13-year-old girl. about 5’8″ with dark brown eyes and braids. The family says she has 2 deep dimples and a nose ring.

Anyone with information regarding Terri Washington to contact Johanna Perez at (725) 218-8917 or call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.