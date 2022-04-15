LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 13-year-old bottlenose dolphin at The Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, president and COO Niklas Rytterstrom announced Friday.

The dolphin, Bella, had been undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis for several weeks, which caused her passing on Thursday, a release said.

Bella will be greatly missed by us all — especially by the members of our team who were entrusted with her day-to-day care. She will be remembered for her vibrant personality, close bonds with team members and fellow dolphins and the joy she brought to countless visitors and guests. Niklas Rytterstrom, President and COO of The Mirage

Bella is survived by her daughter Lady, mother Huf-N-Puf, and her grandmother Duchess. All of them are located at the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

Wild bottlenose dolphins typically have lifespans of 40 to 60 years, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service.