LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas Saturday night, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., North Las Vegas police responded to a report of a 13-year-old who was shot in the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way near Cheyenne Road and Simmons Street.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No other details have been released. This is an ongoing story, stay with 8 News Now for updates.