13-year-old boy reported missing near McCarran Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Michael Carter.

Police say Carter might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen Sunday at approximately 0930 hours near Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with the word “rare” on the chest in blue, yellow, purple, and green. Black shorts, black shoes, and a dark-colored backpack.

He is described as a 13-year-old boy about 5’9″,130lbs, with blonde hair, and has blue eyes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately

Anyone with information regarding Michael Carter and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.