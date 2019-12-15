13-year-old arrested, second suspect questioned in killing of Barnard College freshman

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) — A second suspect, 14, was questioned in the stabbing death of a first year college student in New York City. On Friday, a 13-year-old faced felony charges for the attack of Tessa Majors, a 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia.

Majors lived in the neighborhood for just three months when she was fatally stabbed inside Harlem’s Morningside Park, near the school’s campus.

A 13-year-old boy, charged as a juvenile, with felony second degree murder, robbery and possession of a weapon, appeared nervous as he sat in family court on Friday afternoon.

A woman walks past a make-shift memorial for Tessa Majors inside the Barnard College campus, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in New York. Majors, a 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia, was fatally stabbed in a park near the school’s campus in New York City. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A detective who interviewed the teen told the Court how the suspect confessed to his role in the killing, admitting he and two friends went to the park Wednesday night to ‘rob someone.’

The group “followed a man,” but he says he only watched as his friends grabbed the 18-year-old victim, put her in a chokehold and stabbed her.

Majors, a Charlottesville, Virginia native was gravely wounded and died at the hospital.

The 18-year-old victim was a musician who sang and played bass guitar. She had an interest in Journalism, according to Chris Graham, who hired her as a high school intern at a Virginia newspaper.

The 13-year-old suspect is being held in a juvenile detention facility and is expected back in front of a judge on Tuesday. The suspect’s aunt told the media who were inside the court, “he did not do this.”