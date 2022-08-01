Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A teenage girl was taken into custody for suspected arson after four houses at Nellis Air Force Base were set on fire, officials said.

On July 30, Nellis fire and security personnel responded to the fires in the early morning hours at Nellis Landings, police said. The fires were quickly extinguished and no serious damage was reported.

According to a base spokesperson, one family was evacuated and taken to a medical facility for smoke inhalation.

Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a 13-year-old girl in connection with the fires.

This is investigation is still ongoing.