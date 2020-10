LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Renovations continue inside McCarran International Airport this week.

A look behind the scenes shows the progress inside the C Concourse of Terminal One.

Work with a $13 million pricetag is progressing. Notably, the carpet is being replaced with floors that are much easier to clean.

There will be more seats and stations to charge electronic devices.

Work is expected to be done by late summer of 2021.