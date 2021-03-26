13 facing charges in COVID-19 related fraud in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada has charged more than a dozen people in cases involving alleged fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have charged 13 defendants in seven cases with the total intended loss amount of approximately $3 million,” said Trisha Young, U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When the CARES Act passed on March 26, 2020, some people saw an opportunity to line their pockets illegally by filing false claims.

Nationwide, the Department of Justice has charged 474 defendants with fraud schemes tied to the COVID-19 pandemic since the CARES Act passed one year ago. The total amount of money fraudsters tried to obtain in these cases is more than $569 million, the department says.

Nevada’s U.S. Attorney’s Office urges anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic to report it to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or the Web Complaint Form at this link.