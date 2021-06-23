13 education programs to split $6.5 million in Nevada funding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than $6.5 million has been awarded to fund 13 out-of-school academic enrichment programs across the state, according to an announcement Wednesday from Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert.

The largest award — nearly $2 million — is going to the Clark County School District.

Many of the programs funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Center are run by local governments.

The Nevada Department of Education detailed the allocations:

Afterschool All-Stars – $472,894.55

Board of Regents: Nevada System of Higher Education/University of Nevada, Reno – $120,367.63

Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows – $959,849.20

The Children’s Cabinet – $215,000.00

City of Las Vegas – $550,000.00

Clark County School District – $1,994,488.39

Core Powered by the Rogers Foundation – $150,000.00

Greater Youth Sports Association – $70,749.20

Lander County School District – $328,252.81

Moapa Band of Paiutes – $215,000.00

Mater Academy, East Campus – $525,000.00

Pinecrest Academy – $135,000.00

Washoe County School District – $821,269.33

Each of the programs is designed to complement students’ regular academic work.

“The Nevada Department of Education is thrilled to support districts and organizations in creating programming to enhance students’ educational experience,” Ebert said. “As we move out of COVID-19 response and into the recovery phase, these critical resources will be put to work to benefit our students and families by expanding access to high-quality educational opportunities.”