LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The shooting at UNLV brings the total number of shootings reported on U.S. college campuses to 30 since the start of 2023 — including 13 deadly shootings that left at least 19 victims dead.
And it’s the second shooting in recent memory that occurred on the UNLV campus, although there have been several shootings along the edge of campus since 2020 — including the shooting of Metro police officer Truong Thai, who was shot near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, near University Center Drive. A list of recent shootings in the UNLV area:
- May 5, 2020: 19-year-old Trayvone Dixon was shot and killed in a drug transaction near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue.
- Jan. 22, 2022: A shooting at The Degree Housing Complex, located on Cottage Grove Avenue along the edge of campus near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, involved two people who were not UNLV students.
- Oct. 13, 2022: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Truong Thai was shot and killed and a civilian was also hit in an exchange of gunfire with Tyson Hampton, who is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 5, 2023. Hampton is now 25 years old, in custody in the Clark County Detention Center.
- Oct. 17, 2023: Metro police shot a man who charged at officers with a knife in the 1400 block of E. Harmon Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The man was not killed in the shooting.
- Nov. 17, 2023: Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of University Center Drive near Flamingo Road. The man was transported to a hospital but his condition was not released.
Shootings are frequently reported in the neighborhoods just north of campus.
College campuses including UNLV have devoted resources to warning students and faculty when active shooters are reported.
The worst campus shooting in U.S. history occurred at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, where 32 people were killed and 23 were injured before the shooter killed himself. The Aug. 1, 1966, shooting at the University of Texas ranks second, with 17 deaths and 31 injuries. Police shot and killed the shooter. The most recent deadly college campus shootings are:
- Dec. 6, 2023:* UNLV. See our coverage here. Three killed and the suspect dead. Another victim was reported in critical condition.
- Nov. 13, 2023: Prairie View A&M University, Texas, where an employee was shot and killed. The suspected gunman is a former coworker of the victim.
- Oct. 28, 2023: Worcester State University, Massachusetts, where two people were shot and one was killed after a fight.
- Oct. 15, 2023: Jackson State University, Mississippi, where one student was shot and killed.
- Sept. 9, 2023: University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where a student was shot and killed in his on-campus apartment.
- Aug. 28, 2023: University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where a faculty member was shot and killed.
- Aug. 18, 2023: Columbus State University, Georgia, where a student shot and killed another student before killing himself.
- July 13, 2023: Howard University, Washington, D.C., where a construction worker was shot and killed on campus during a robbery.
- July 17, 2023: Catholic University, Washington, D.C., where a teacher was shot and killed during a robbery.
- June 6, 2023: Virginia Commonwealth University, where two people were killed and seven injured after a high school graduation that was held on campus.
- April 24, 2023: Rose State College, Oklahoma, where one man was shot and killed.
- April 9, 2023: Jefferson Community and Technical College in Louisville, Kentucky, where one person was killed and one injured.
- Feb. 13, 2023: Michigan State University, where three people were killed and five were wounded before the shooter killed himself during a confrontation with police.