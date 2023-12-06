LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The shooting at UNLV brings the total number of shootings reported on U.S. college campuses to 30 since the start of 2023 — including 13 deadly shootings that left at least 19 victims dead.

And it’s the second shooting in recent memory that occurred on the UNLV campus, although there have been several shootings along the edge of campus since 2020 — including the shooting of Metro police officer Truong Thai, who was shot near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, near University Center Drive. A list of recent shootings in the UNLV area:

Shootings are frequently reported in the neighborhoods just north of campus.

College campuses including UNLV have devoted resources to warning students and faculty when active shooters are reported.

The worst campus shooting in U.S. history occurred at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, where 32 people were killed and 23 were injured before the shooter killed himself. The Aug. 1, 1966, shooting at the University of Texas ranks second, with 17 deaths and 31 injuries. Police shot and killed the shooter. The most recent deadly college campus shootings are: