13 arrested in connection with Boulder City crime ring

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Following a month-long investigation into the burglary of a home, the Boulder City Police Department found that several Boulder City residents were involved in the burglary of a home on Cheyenne Court. Police say the suspects were also involved in the destruction and sale of stolen property, including multiple guns.

Last month, Brian Reynolds and Robert Cristo were identified as the main suspects in the investigation. Police say they were responsible for distributing the stolen property to others to be sold or pawned.

On June 2, investigators executed search warrants at motel rooms and residences throughout Boulder City. In total, 13 people were arrested in connection with the original burglary. The warrants led police to multiple items that had been reported stolen, along with 20 grams of meth and three grams of heroin.

Additionally, police were able to identify several members of a retail theft ring, which was mainly operating out of Las Vegas and Henderson. Officers recovered property believed to have been stolen during some of the retail thefts.

“The size and impact of this group is surprisingly large for a community our size, but our investigators spent a good deal of time working on leads to find as many conspirators as possible,” said Chief Tim Shea. “Interestingly, two of the suspects were identified after they appeared on City social media after surveillance cameras caught them stealing a credit card from an elderly resident. Our community stands strong against these criminal enterprises.”

Boulder City Police are continuing to work with Metro and Henderson Police as they continue to identify more suspects involved.

Below is an over of each person’s charges:

Brian Reynolds:

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Grand Larceny

Burglary (x5)

Buying, Possessing or Receiving Stolen Property (x16)

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (x3)

Robert Cristo:

Burglary (x5)

Buying, Possessing or Receiving Stolen Property (x16)

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary (x3)

Ruth Bottrell:

Buying, Possessing or Receiving Stolen Property

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

Neal Gardner:

Buying, Possessing or Receiving Stolen Property

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

Among other charges

Maeria Phillips:

Possession of Drugs

Christopher Oddieo:

Possession of Drugs (x2)

Conspiracy To Violate Uniform Controlled Substances Act

Petty Theft

Mary Phillips:

Arrested as a fugitive

Jason Munson:

Burglary (x3)

Buying, Possessing or Receiving Stolen Property (x3)

Shelby Ryan:

Buying, Possessing or Receiving Stolen Property (x4)

Conspiracy to Buy, Possess or Receive Stolen Property

Michael Timmerman:

Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia (x2)

Possession of Drugs

Buying, Possessing or Receiving Stolen Property

Amanda Ware:

Possession of Drugs

Conspiracy To Violate Uniform Controlled Substances Act

Iszaha Thomas:

Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Drugs

William Smith: