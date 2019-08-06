12th case of West Nile virus reported in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12th case of West Nile virus has been reported, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A man over the age of 50 was diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the illness associated with the West Nile virus.

Ten of the 12 cases reported to the Health District have had the more serious, neuroinvasive form of the illness, the most serious form.

#MosquitoMonday: Did you know only female #mosquitoes bite? They need blood — yours — to develop their eggs! Don't let them! #FighttheBite by removing #standingwater, using #insectrepellent, wearing long sleeves and long pants. For more tips: https://t.co/LVDzU6ymKC #SummerSafety pic.twitter.com/16h2nI3LOI — SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) July 22, 2019

The health district urges people to avoid contact with mosquitoes. Infected mosquitoes have been found widely across the Las Vegas Valley, and the county said they are in 32 ZIP codes in Southern Nevada. The best way to prevent contracting the virus is to use insect repellant and avoid areas where mosquitoes breed.