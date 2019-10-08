12th Annual Haunted Harvest Festival has a medieval magical theme

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Springs Preserve Annual Haunted Harvest Festival will have a medieval magical theme this year.

The Haunted Harvest Festival will be open only on weekends in the month of October beginning Friday, Oct. 11.

For the past 12 years, the Haunted Harvest Festival has been a favorite for Valley families offering trick-or-treat stations along the “Bootanical” Garden, craft activities and carnival games.

This year, the Springs Preserve will spruce-up in its best medieval attire and promises Valley residents a magical experience for the entire family. Among some of the other attractions this year include: the enchanted hay maze, live entertainment, a spooky “Boo Town Train”, food vendors, a petting zoo and more.

The Haunted Harvest Festival will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, October 11 – 13, 18 – 20, 25 – 27, 2019 from 5 – 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and children; $7 for members; Silver State Pass, Gold and Platinum receive free admission. The event is free for children under 2.

For more information on the festival or how and where you can purchase tickets, please click here.