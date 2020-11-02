125 voting centers set to open at 7 a.m. on Election Day in Las Vegas

Election workers staff an in-person voting center in Las Vegas during a nearly all-mail primary election on June 9. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County will open 125 vote centers Tuesday — Election Day — allowing voters to cast their ballots in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every vote center is also a ballot drop-off location, Clark County officials note.

People dropping off their mail ballot should not wait in line, officials said. Instead, go directly to the ballot drop box near the front of each polling place.

Long lines are expected at polling places, and voters should be prepared to wait ouside.

A list of all Election Day voting locations is available in voters’ sample ballots and on the Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

An important reminder from the county: Anyone planning to vote in person must be in line before 7 p.m. Tuesday in order to vote.

Any voter may vote at any Election Day polling place.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that extra officers will be on stand-by on Election Day:

Patrol officers will be available throughout the valley to deploy to the 125 designated voting locations if calls for service are generated by County Volunteers or citizens.

There will be an additional 600 non-patrol officers/detectives on stand-by throughout the day to support the Patrol Division.

The LVMPD will have detectives co-located with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

Sergeants will respond with patrol officers to incidents that occur at voting locations.

In addition, Metro will set up a Deployment Operations Center “staffed with investigators from the State Attorney General’s Office and the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office to vet real-time information and deploy as necessary to calls for service.” The Nevada Highway Patrol will also coordinate with Metro through the operations center.

Voters are encouraged to identify several voting locations convenient to them in case their first choice has a long line and they want to find a less busy site.

Voters may bring their marked sample ballot with them to the voting site to expedite the voting process, and they are encouraged to do so.

Masks and social distancing will be required at all polling places, which will have additional staff to sanitize voting machines and other areas after each use.

Voters may also use the postage-paid envelope provided to them with their mail ballot to send their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service.

Ballots being returned through the mail must be postmarked Nov. 3 or earlier to be counted. Anyone voting by mail ballot is reminded to sign the outside of the envelope with a blue or black pen.

“Please, do not sign your ballot or put your name, initials or other stray marks on your ballot as under the law, that will disqualify your ballot,” county officials said.

Voters are encouraged to review the department website for additional information. Voters may also call the department hotline at 702-455-VOTE with questions. About 378,000 County voters cast their ballots during early voting and more than 360,000 mail ballots have been returned so far.