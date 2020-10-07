$120 million in NV Energy bill credits going out to customers in October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $120 million bill credit for NV Energy’s Southern Nevada customers will show up in power bills starting on Oct. 9, according to a news release from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

The record refund — in the form of bill credits — will give an average single-family residential customer a credit of $107.25.

The PUCN on Wednesday approved an agreement between NV Energy, the Regulatory Operations Staff of the PUCN, the Bureau of Consumer Protection and other stakeholders that will result in a the one-time bill credit.

“This is great financial news for our customers, and will provide immediate bill relief, especially to those who are struggling financially due to the pandemic,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We appreciate the work of the PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff, Bureau of Consumer Protection and other stakeholders to achieve this historic outcome that lowers energy costs for our southern Nevada customers and will help drive Nevada’s economic recovery,” said Cannon, a member of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force.

Other stakeholders in the agreement are Walmart, the Kroger Co., Colorado River Commission of Nevada, Nevada Cogeneration Associates, Sunrun Inc., MGM Resorts International, Caesars Enterprise Services, LLC, Wynn Las Vegas LLC, Circus Circus Las Vegas, LLC, Smart Energy Alliance and the Southern Nevada Gaming Group, which is comprised of Boyd Gaming Corporation, Station Casinos LLC, Las Vegas Sands Corp., Plaza Hotel and Casino LLC, Tropicana Las Vegas Inc. and LVGV, LLC.

The initial plan for a $59 million bill credit was revised when these other companies entered into the agreement.

The PUCN will decide later this month whether to implement an ongoing rate reduction for southern Nevada customers. If approved, customers will see rates drop starting in January 2021, with the average single family residential customer saving $4.96.