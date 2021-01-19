12-week closure, lack of tourist traffic puts Pinball Hall of Fame in a bind; business is asking for Las Vegas valley’s help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has been very hard on most businesses around the Las Vegas valley, including the Pinball Hall of Fame. The attraction is asking for the Las Vegas valley’s help.

Before the pandemic hit, the Pinball Hall of Fame started building a massive new location on the Las Vegas Strip; it’s currently located on Tropicana. But according to a GoFundMe page set up for the attraction, the owners of the Pinball Hall of Fame needs help finishing it.

The page says this is a result of it being closed for 12 weeks, along with the lack of tourists coming into the establishment.

More than $45,000 has been raised in the last few days. The goal is to raise $200,000. If you’d like to donate, go here.