LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation teamed up with neighbors in one east valley Las Vegas community to help the stray and unknown cat population.

Community Cat Program (The Animal Foundation)

The non-profit organization helped residents trap the free-roaming felines by spaying them and then releasing them back into the neighborhood.

The Animal Foundation works with communities across the valley through its Community Cat Program.

For more information contact communitycats@animalfoundation.com or call 702-955-5964 for assistance.