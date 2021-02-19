12 arrested in ‘Operation Brown Bag’ heroin bust

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twelve people are facing various drug charges following a major bust in Bullhead City, Arizona targeting a ring of people allegedly distributing large amounts of heroin.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, “Operation Brown Bag” started four months ago. On Thursday, several law enforcement agencies served a total of nine search warrants and arrested 12 people. Approximately one pound of heroin and several guns were seized during the operation.
Here is a list of the 12 who were arrested:
- Juan Francisco Romero-Valdez, 43, of Sinaloa, Mexico – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Salvador Solis Contreras, 42, of Sinaloa, Mexico – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia.
- Gerson Gaudiel Rodriguez, 38, of Guatemala – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Thomas Kline Windle, 62, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- Patricia Louise Windle, 66, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- Robert Preston Hale, 33, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Madelyn Malee Hale, 31, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
- Julian Paz, 29, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
- Sarah Marche Maslyk, 29, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs.
- Scott William Lang, 38, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons.
- Crystal Lynn Vandagriff, 40, of Bullhead City – possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding shoplifting warrant.
- Stephanie Lyn Naylor, 32, of Bullhead City – possession of drug paraphernalia.
All arrestees were booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Arizona.