12 arrested in ‘Operation Brown Bag’ heroin bust

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twelve people are facing various drug charges following a major bust in Bullhead City, Arizona targeting a ring of people allegedly distributing large amounts of heroin.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, “Operation Brown Bag” started four months ago. On Thursday, several law enforcement agencies served a total of nine search warrants and arrested 12 people. Approximately one pound of heroin and several guns were seized during the operation.

Here is a list of the 12 who were arrested:

Juan Francisco Romero-Valdez, 43, of Sinaloa, Mexico – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

– arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, misconduct involving weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. Salvador Solis Contreras, 42, of Sinaloa, Mexico – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia.

– arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia. Gerson Gaudiel Rodriguez, 38, of Guatemala – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

– arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas Kline Windle, 62, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

– arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale, narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Patricia Louise Windle, 66, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

– arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Robert Preston Hale, 33, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

– arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Madelyn Malee Hale, 31, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

– arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. Julian Paz, 29, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

– arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Sarah Marche Maslyk, 29, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs.

– arrested for possession of narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs. Scott William Lang, 38, of Bullhead City – arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons.

arrested for possession of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia and misconduct involving weapons. Crystal Lynn Vandagriff, 40, of Bullhead City – possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding shoplifting warrant.

– possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding shoplifting warrant. Stephanie Lyn Naylor, 32, of Bullhead City – possession of drug paraphernalia.

All arrestees were booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, Arizona.