$12.5 million safety grant to be approved by CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Safety at Clark County Schools remains a top priority for the district. Thursday night the board of trustees plans to approve a $12.5 million grant to identify what kind of improvements will improve safety at most CCSD properties.

It appears this effort will be the first of its kind for the district. It’s a big task that some parents say is needed in the fifth largest school district in the nation.

Mary Jane Eichholz worries about access on school campuses.

“I think it’s important that we go through and we check and see what’s going on, make sure that they’re safe,” Eichholz said. “Egress and ingress. That’s the biggest thing for me and making sure that who’s walking through those doors should be walking through those doors.”

CCSD Police propose to use a $12.5 million grant from the Nevada Department of Education. Nearly $1 million pays for safety audits at 302 schools, seven bus yards, two administrative buildings and the CCSD Police Headquarters. The remaining funds go towards identified building improvements.

“This is an outside organization that’s going to come in and say hey, you need to do this, you need to do this to make these schools safer,” Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

Grant money for this effort can only be used at schools reaching at least a 75% response rate on the CCSD school climate survey. CCSD Police plan to use department funds to cover the audit costs at a handful of remaining schools, making up the difference to know the strengths and weaknesses of all district properties.

“It would be a no brainer to not pass this,” Eichholz said.

The district plans to select certain staff to attend a school safety assessment class to learn what to do and complete safety assessments annually. The grant ends in June of 2021. By then all improvements must be completed, according to the funding guidelines.