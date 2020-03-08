118 dogs rescued, 2 arrested in Florida animal cruelty investigation

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSAV) – The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office removed over 100 dogs from poor living conditions at a home in western Suwannee County on Tuesday.

According to SCSO, deputies served a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 7000 block of Walker Place in reference to a felony animal cruelty investigation. Deputies found 118 dogs on the property who were living in an outdoor fenced-in area. SCSO says most of the dogs were in need of veterinary care and were suffering from neglect.

Suwannee County Sheriff St. John said this was “the worst case of animal hoarding and neglect” that he’s seen in his 40 years in law enforcement.

The residents of the property, 53-year-old Cheryl Grau Articas and 78-year-old William Richard Grau, of Live Oak, were both arrested and taken to the Suwannee County Jail. They are both charged with 118 counts of felony animal cruelty.

The scene was turned over to the SCSO Animal Services Division. Multiple volunteer groups, including Southern Edge K-9 of Statesboro, assisted in capturing all 118 dogs, identifying them, photographing them and taking them to the Suwannee County Animal Shelter.

Every dog rescued from the property was given a medical exam by a veterinarian and given needed vaccines and other treatments.

All 118 dogs were surrendered by the owners, which means the dogs can be immediately adopted out to loving homes once they are medically cleared.

Guardians of Rescue, a rescue organization that also assisted in this case, is accepting donations to help the rescued dogs, HERE.