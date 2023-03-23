LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A snapshot that shows the impact of domestic violence in Nevada indicates agencies received 117 calls to hotlines in a single day in September 2022.

And 33 people couldn’t get the help they needed because resources weren’t available on Sept. 7, 2022. About 70% of requests that went unfulfilled were for emergency shelter, hotels, motels or other housing.

A report released Wednesday gives a statistical snapshot of a very human problem that can overwhelm organizations that provide help. “Every day, we get calls from survivors looking for housing. We don’t have a transitional housing program, and we try to make referrals, but there is no availability and the waitlist for apartments in our community is a minimum of two years,” according to the report produced by the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Among the findings:

A total of 571 victims received services: 291 adult and children received some sort of housing. 280 others received other support including legal needs, housing advocacy, transportation, mental health and public benefits.

Hotlines received 117 calls — an average of about 5 each hour.

Domestic violence programs provided six public training sessions to 251 people, addressing topics including prevention and early intervention.

The data was collected from 13 out of 18 identified domestic violence programs in Nevada.

The report provides a link to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence for more information.

A look at current statistics on domestic violence from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows that police have handled 43 to 50 domestic violence cases a day over the past two months.