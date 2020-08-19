11-year-old Madalyn prepares for sixth Miracle Flight amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A young Las Vegas girl with a rare disease is continuing to get life-changing medical help in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and it is all thanks to a local charity.

Madalyn Forrister is just like any 11-year-old girl: She is obsessed with TikTok dances, and she is an avid cheerleader.

But Madalyn also has a health condition that causes her to use a wheelchair.

“I have Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which holds me back from doing walking, jumping and running,” Madalyn said.

Madalyn has been fighting this disease since she was 18 months old. Since last year, she has been traveling to the Children’s Hospital of Colorado for spinal injections, which slow the progression and help build muscle. Her visits to the hospital in Colorado is all thanks to Miracle Flights, a Las Vegas-based charity that helps those with complex conditions pay for airfare to get the medical care they need.

“It is terminal,” said Madalyn’s mother Christina Mannion.

Christina says she is worried about COVID-19 because Spinal Muscular Atrophy, also known as SMA, makes Madalyn immunocompromised.

“It’s very scary in terms of having to travel such a long distance, or through airports, planes, everywhere everybody’s been or touched,” Christina said. “If she does get this virus, it might be fatal for her as well.”

But the SMA treatments in Colorado are time-sensitive.

“She does need it every four months,” Christina said.

Miracle Flights says they are doing everything they can to keep people safe, by providing them with masks and coordinating ground transportation to appointments.

“Our goal is to not only ease the financial burden that these families face but also the stress that comes with having to fly during the pandemic,” said Erika Koff, Media Relations Director for Miracle Flights.

Madalyn is taking this all in stride, knowing she is getting the best help there is.

“I’m glad that I can do some stuff and what other kids can do,” Madalyn said.

Madalyn will head out on the sixth Miracle Flight journey to Colorado on Wednesday, August 19. That also just so happens to be National Aviation Day.